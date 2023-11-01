A game at the Sacramento State Hornets is up next for the CSU Fullerton Titans (5-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

Upcoming CSU Fullerton games

CSU Fullerton's next matchup information

Opponent: Sacramento State Hornets

Sacramento State Hornets Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Location: The Nest

The Nest Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top CSU Fullerton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Max Jones 9 17.8 3.7 2.4 1.9 0.3 40.9% (47-115) 33.3% (16-48) Dominic Brewton 6 14.2 4.7 1.8 1.3 0.3 43.8% (32-73) 23.1% (3-13) Donovan Oday 9 8.7 3.2 0.6 1.0 0.1 42.6% (29-68) 26.7% (4-15) Grayson Carper 9 6.7 5.6 1.0 0.4 0.9 35.7% (20-56) 32.0% (16-50) Vincent Lee 8 7.3 3.1 0.0 0.4 0.5 92.6% (25-27) -

