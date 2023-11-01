Do you live and breathe all things CSU Northridge? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Matadors. For more info, including current team stats, keep scrolling.

CSU Northridge team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG De'Sean Allen-Eikens 7 20.6 6.3 2.0 1.1 0.1 Dionte Bostick 7 14.3 3.6 1.6 1.7 0.6 Keonte Jones 7 12.3 7.0 2.3 1.3 1.1 Jasman Sangha 7 8.9 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.1 Dearon Tucker 7 7.4 5.9 0.1 0.4 0.6 Jordan Brinson 5 7.4 4.4 2.8 0.8 0.0 Mahmoud Fofana 7 4.3 4.1 0.6 1.1 0.4 Bryan Ndjonga 7 4.0 2.1 0.1 0.0 0.1 Jared Barnett 7 2.0 4.0 4.9 1.4 0.1 Kyle Frelow 4 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

CSU Northridge season stats

CSU Northridge has gone 5-2 on the season so far.

The Matadors are 2-1 at home and 3-1 on the road this year.

When CSU Northridge beat the Idaho Vandals, who are ranked No. 249 in the RPI, on November 9 by a score of 76-73, it was its best win of the season so far.

This year, the Matadors haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Of CSU Northridge's 25 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming CSU Northridge games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northern Colorado A 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Bethesda (CA) H 10:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Utah Tech H 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 UCLA A 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Montana State H 4:00 PM

