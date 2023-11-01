The CSU Northridge Matadors (5-3) will next play at home against the Bethesda (CA) Flames, on Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 PM ET.

Upcoming CSU Northridge games

CSU Northridge's next matchup information

Opponent: Bethesda (CA) Flames

Bethesda (CA) Flames Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Matadome

Matadome Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top CSU Northridge players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% De'Sean Allen-Eikens 8 20.8 6.6 1.9 1.0 0.1 53.7% (58-108) 40.0% (10-25) Dionte Bostick 8 14.9 3.8 1.8 1.8 0.5 41.5% (44-106) 38.1% (16-42) Keonte Jones 8 12.3 6.6 2.1 1.6 1.4 56.2% (41-73) 30.8% (4-13) Jasman Sangha 8 8.0 2.6 0.0 0.3 0.1 59.6% (28-47) 0.0% (0-1) Dearon Tucker 8 7.0 5.8 0.3 0.4 0.5 48.9% (23-47) -

