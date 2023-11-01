Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Delaware team leaders

Want to buy Jyare Davis' jersey? Or another Delaware player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jyare Davis 6 18.2 7.5 2.7 0.8 0.7 Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 7 12.9 4.4 2.1 0.6 0.1 Cavan Reilly 6 12.3 2.8 0.7 0.8 0.2 Christian Ray 7 8.7 8.6 3.1 0.7 0.4 Jalun Trent 7 8.6 3.9 3.1 1.7 1.1 Niels Lane 7 8.1 3.0 1.7 0.9 0.6 Tyler Houser 7 7.7 3.9 0.7 0.1 0.0 Kobe Jerome 7 3.0 0.9 1.3 0.3 0.1 Wes Peterson 6 1.8 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.0 Houston Emory 2 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0

Delaware season stats

Delaware is 5-2 this season.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are 2-0 at home, 2-0 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When it comes to its signature win this season, Delaware took down the Air Force Falcons at home on November 12. The final score was 65-57.

This year, the Fightin' Blue Hens haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Delaware's remaining schedule includes no games against Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Fightin' Blue Hens? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Delaware games

Check out the Fightin' Blue Hens in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Ohio A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Xavier A 6:30 PM Mon, Dec 11 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Rhode Island N 4:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Rider H 7:00 PM

Check out the Fightin' Blue Hens this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.