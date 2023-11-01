The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) will be on the road against the the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, December 11 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Delaware games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Robert Morris A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Rhode Island N 4:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Rider H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Princeton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Hampton H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Campbell A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 UNC Wilmington A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Stony Brook H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Drexel A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 N.C. A&T H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Towson H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 William & Mary A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Monmouth H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Towson A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Delaware's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Robert Morris Colonials
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: UPMC Events Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Delaware players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jyare Davis 8 18.1 7.3 2.5 0.8 0.8 45.8% (54-118) 28.6% (8-28)
Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 9 11.8 4.4 2.3 0.6 0.1 39.6% (36-91) 31.9% (15-47)
Jalun Trent 9 11.2 4.6 3.3 1.4 0.9 51.4% (38-74) 0.0% (0-7)
Cavan Reilly 8 12.4 2.5 0.8 1.0 0.1 45.8% (33-72) 45.1% (23-51)
Christian Ray 9 8.4 8.8 2.7 1.0 0.4 53.4% (31-58) 0.0% (0-4)

