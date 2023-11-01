Buy Tickets for Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Basketball Games
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) will be on the road against the the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, December 11 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.
Upcoming Delaware games
Delaware's next matchup information
- Opponent: Robert Morris Colonials
- Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Events Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Delaware players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jyare Davis
|8
|18.1
|7.3
|2.5
|0.8
|0.8
|45.8% (54-118)
|28.6% (8-28)
|Gerald Drumgoole Jr.
|9
|11.8
|4.4
|2.3
|0.6
|0.1
|39.6% (36-91)
|31.9% (15-47)
|Jalun Trent
|9
|11.2
|4.6
|3.3
|1.4
|0.9
|51.4% (38-74)
|0.0% (0-7)
|Cavan Reilly
|8
|12.4
|2.5
|0.8
|1.0
|0.1
|45.8% (33-72)
|45.1% (23-51)
|Christian Ray
|9
|8.4
|8.8
|2.7
|1.0
|0.4
|53.4% (31-58)
|0.0% (0-4)
