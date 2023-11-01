The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (6-3) will be on the road against the the Robert Morris Colonials on Monday, December 11 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign continues.

Upcoming Delaware games

Delaware's next matchup information

Opponent: Robert Morris Colonials

Robert Morris Colonials Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Events Center

UPMC Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Delaware players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jyare Davis 8 18.1 7.3 2.5 0.8 0.8 45.8% (54-118) 28.6% (8-28) Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 9 11.8 4.4 2.3 0.6 0.1 39.6% (36-91) 31.9% (15-47) Jalun Trent 9 11.2 4.6 3.3 1.4 0.9 51.4% (38-74) 0.0% (0-7) Cavan Reilly 8 12.4 2.5 0.8 1.0 0.1 45.8% (33-72) 45.1% (23-51) Christian Ray 9 8.4 8.8 2.7 1.0 0.4 53.4% (31-58) 0.0% (0-4)

