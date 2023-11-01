Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Delaware State Hornets! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Delaware State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Martez Robinson 8 15.6 5.5 1.3 2.6 0.0 Jevin Muniz 8 15.0 3.1 3.3 1.6 0.1 Deywilk Tavarez 8 8.0 2.0 3.3 2.4 0.0 Wesley Oba 8 7.0 6.8 0.4 0.4 0.4 Khyrie Staten 5 8.6 1.4 0.8 1.0 0.0 Alston Andrews 8 4.3 6.4 1.5 0.4 0.6 Raymond Somerville 8 3.6 2.5 0.3 0.1 0.8 Brandon Stone 4 6.8 2.8 0.8 1.0 0.0 Kyle Johnson 8 2.3 1.9 0.4 0.5 0.0 Dean Shepherd 6 2.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 0.0

Delaware State season stats

Delaware State's record is just only 2-6 so far this season.

The Hornets are 0-1 at home, 0-4 on the road and 2-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 17, Delaware State claimed its best win of the season, a 71-63 victory over the Grambling Tigers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 359) in the RPI rankings.

When facing teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Hornets are winless in one game.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Delaware State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Delaware State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Chicago State A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Gwynedd Mercy H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Virginia-Lynchburg H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Longwood H 2:00 PM

