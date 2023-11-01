Buy Tickets for Delaware State Hornets Basketball Games
The Delaware State Hornets (5-6) will be at home against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Thursday, December 7 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.
Upcoming Delaware State games
Delaware State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Memorial Hall Gym
- Broadcast: YouTube
Top Delaware State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Martez Robinson
|11
|18.0
|6.1
|1.8
|2.3
|0.2
|48.6% (69-142)
|51.7% (15-29)
|Jevin Muniz
|11
|14.9
|3.7
|3.0
|1.9
|0.2
|43.9% (58-132)
|35.9% (14-39)
|Deywilk Tavarez
|11
|9.0
|2.8
|3.5
|2.1
|0.0
|32.3% (32-99)
|34.3% (12-35)
|Wesley Oba
|11
|6.9
|5.8
|0.3
|0.4
|0.3
|70.0% (28-40)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Alston Andrews
|11
|5.2
|5.9
|1.4
|0.5
|0.5
|41.1% (23-56)
|-
