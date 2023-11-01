The Delaware State Hornets (5-6) will be at home against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Thursday, December 7 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

Upcoming Delaware State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Virginia-Lynchburg H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 9 Longwood H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Wake Forest A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 East Carolina A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Mount St. Mary's H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Coppin State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 Morgan State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 South Carolina State H 4:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 North Carolina Central H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Norfolk State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Howard H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Coppin State A 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 Morgan State H 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 24 South Carolina State A 4:00 PM

Delaware State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Memorial Hall Gym
  • Broadcast: YouTube

Top Delaware State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Martez Robinson 11 18.0 6.1 1.8 2.3 0.2 48.6% (69-142) 51.7% (15-29)
Jevin Muniz 11 14.9 3.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 43.9% (58-132) 35.9% (14-39)
Deywilk Tavarez 11 9.0 2.8 3.5 2.1 0.0 32.3% (32-99) 34.3% (12-35)
Wesley Oba 11 6.9 5.8 0.3 0.4 0.3 70.0% (28-40) 50.0% (1-2)
Alston Andrews 11 5.2 5.9 1.4 0.5 0.5 41.1% (23-56) -

