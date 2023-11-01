The Delaware State Hornets (5-6) will be at home against the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Thursday, December 7 (starting at 7:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season rolls on.

If you're looking to see the Delaware State Hornets in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Delaware State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Delaware State's next matchup information

Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Hall Gym

Memorial Hall Gym Broadcast: YouTube

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Delaware State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Delaware State players

Shop for Delaware State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Martez Robinson 11 18.0 6.1 1.8 2.3 0.2 48.6% (69-142) 51.7% (15-29) Jevin Muniz 11 14.9 3.7 3.0 1.9 0.2 43.9% (58-132) 35.9% (14-39) Deywilk Tavarez 11 9.0 2.8 3.5 2.1 0.0 32.3% (32-99) 34.3% (12-35) Wesley Oba 11 6.9 5.8 0.3 0.4 0.3 70.0% (28-40) 50.0% (1-2) Alston Andrews 11 5.2 5.9 1.4 0.5 0.5 41.1% (23-56) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.