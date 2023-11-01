For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Dillon Dube a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Dillon Dube score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Dube stats and insights

Dube has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Dube averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

