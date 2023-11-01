Don't be a fair-weather fan of the Drexel Dragons. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. More details, along with current team stats, can be found below.

Drexel team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Amari Williams 7 13.0 8.1 1.7 0.7 2.1 Justin Moore 7 9.6 3.4 3.1 1.1 0.1 Lamar Oden Jr. 7 8.3 7.0 1.4 0.7 0.1 Yame Butler 7 7.3 2.7 1.1 0.6 0.1 Luke House 7 6.9 3.7 0.7 0.3 0.3 Garfield Turner 7 6.3 3.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 Kobe Magee 7 4.1 2.7 0.9 0.1 1.0 Lucas Monroe 5 5.0 4.2 1.0 0.2 0.2 Mate Okros 7 3.3 2.6 0.6 0.3 0.0 Jamie Bergens 6 2.8 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0

Drexel season stats

Drexel has gone 4-3 this season.

The Dragons have a 2-1 record at home and a 2-2 record on the road.

In terms of its signature win this season, Drexel beat the Winthrop Eagles on the road on November 11. The final score was 74-72.

The Dragons, so far this season, have played zero games against Top 25 teams.

Of Drexel's 23 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Drexel games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Princeton A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 West Virginia A 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Albany (NY) H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Penn State-Greater Allegheny H 11:00 AM Fri, Dec 22 Bryant A 11:00 AM

