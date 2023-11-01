The Drexel Dragons (5-4) will next play on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Drexel games

Drexel's next matchup information

Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia Mountaineers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: WVU Coliseum

WVU Coliseum Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Drexel players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Amari Williams 9 11.7 7.3 1.6 0.7 2.2 45.1% (37-82) 50.0% (1-2) Justin Moore 9 10.3 3.4 3.0 1.2 0.1 35.5% (33-93) 19.2% (5-26) Lamar Oden Jr. 9 7.7 6.3 1.2 0.6 0.1 40.6% (26-64) 27.6% (8-29) Yame Butler 9 7.3 2.3 1.0 0.6 0.2 38.3% (23-60) 17.4% (4-23) Luke House 9 6.8 3.9 0.7 0.2 0.3 38.6% (22-57) 36.4% (12-33)

