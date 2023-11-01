The Drexel Dragons (5-4) will next play on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Drexel games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 West Virginia A 4:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Albany (NY) H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Penn State-Greater Allegheny H 11:00 AM
Fri, Dec 22 Bryant A 11:00 AM
Mon, Jan 1 Hampton H 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 UNC Wilmington H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 William & Mary A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 N.C. A&T A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Elon A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Monmouth H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Delaware H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Towson A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 N.C. A&T H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Monmouth A 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 UNC Wilmington A 7:00 PM

Drexel's next matchup information

  • Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: WVU Coliseum
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Drexel players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amari Williams 9 11.7 7.3 1.6 0.7 2.2 45.1% (37-82) 50.0% (1-2)
Justin Moore 9 10.3 3.4 3.0 1.2 0.1 35.5% (33-93) 19.2% (5-26)
Lamar Oden Jr. 9 7.7 6.3 1.2 0.6 0.1 40.6% (26-64) 27.6% (8-29)
Yame Butler 9 7.3 2.3 1.0 0.6 0.2 38.3% (23-60) 17.4% (4-23)
Luke House 9 6.8 3.9 0.7 0.2 0.3 38.6% (22-57) 36.4% (12-33)

