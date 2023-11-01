Buy Tickets for Drexel Dragons Basketball Games
The Drexel Dragons (5-4) will next play on the road against the West Virginia Mountaineers, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to see the Drexel Dragons in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Drexel games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Drexel's next matchup information
- Opponent: West Virginia Mountaineers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: WVU Coliseum
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Drexel's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Drexel players
Shop for Drexel gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amari Williams
|9
|11.7
|7.3
|1.6
|0.7
|2.2
|45.1% (37-82)
|50.0% (1-2)
|Justin Moore
|9
|10.3
|3.4
|3.0
|1.2
|0.1
|35.5% (33-93)
|19.2% (5-26)
|Lamar Oden Jr.
|9
|7.7
|6.3
|1.2
|0.6
|0.1
|40.6% (26-64)
|27.6% (8-29)
|Yame Butler
|9
|7.3
|2.3
|1.0
|0.6
|0.2
|38.3% (23-60)
|17.4% (4-23)
|Luke House
|9
|6.8
|3.9
|0.7
|0.2
|0.3
|38.6% (22-57)
|36.4% (12-33)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.