In the upcoming tilt versus the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Dryden Hunt to find the back of the net for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Dryden Hunt score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Hunt 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 37 games last season, Hunt scored -- but just one goal each time.

Hunt produced no points on the power play last season.

Hunt's shooting percentage last season was 13.0%. He averaged 0.5 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars gave up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars secured six shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

