Duquesne team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Dae Dae Grant 7 19.4 3.0 2.4 0.4 0.1 Jimmy Clark III 7 16.0 3.6 4.0 2.4 0.1 Kareem Rozier 7 10.0 2.1 3.3 0.4 0.0 Fousseyni Drame 7 9.0 7.1 1.1 0.6 0.4 Andrei Savrasov 7 7.9 4.3 0.6 1.1 0.7 David Dixon 7 4.1 4.6 0.7 1.0 2.4 Hassan Drame 7 4.0 3.4 0.7 0.4 0.3 Jakub Necas 7 2.6 2.3 0.4 0.0 0.6 Halil Barre 7 2.0 2.4 0.1 0.1 0.9 Tre Williams 2 5.5 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.5

Duquesne season stats

Duquesne has put together a 5-2 record this season.

The Dukes are 4-1 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-0 in neutral-site games this year.

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 29, Duquesne defeated the UC Irvine Anteaters (No. 78 in the RPI) by a score of 66-62.

This season, the Dukes haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Duquesne's schedule in 2023-24.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Duquesne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Marshall A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 8 Saint Peter's H 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Bradley N 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Santa Clara N 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Cleary H 2:00 PM

