A matchup at home versus the Saint Peter's Peacocks is next on the schedule for the Duquesne Dukes (6-2), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Duquesne games

Duquesne's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Peter's Peacocks

Saint Peter's Peacocks Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Duquesne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dae Dae Grant 8 19.0 2.9 2.1 0.5 0.1 39.3% (42-107) 31.7% (20-63) Jimmy Clark III 8 17.0 3.6 3.9 2.1 0.1 46.4% (51-110) 33.3% (15-45) Kareem Rozier 8 9.6 2.1 3.4 0.5 0.0 44.8% (26-58) 47.2% (17-36) Andrei Savrasov 8 8.6 4.9 0.6 1.1 0.6 50.0% (26-52) 43.8% (7-16) Fousseyni Drame 8 8.5 6.8 1.1 0.5 0.4 65.0% (26-40) 60.0% (6-10)

