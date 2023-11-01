A matchup at home versus the Saint Peter's Peacocks is next on the schedule for the Duquesne Dukes (6-2), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Duquesne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Saint Peter's H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Bradley N 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Santa Clara N 5:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Cleary H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 UMass A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Loyola Chicago A 4:00 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Dayton H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Richmond H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 2:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Saint Bonaventure H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Fordham H 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Chicago State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Rhode Island A 12:30 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Davidson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Saint Bonaventure A 2:00 PM

Duquesne's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Saint Peter's Peacocks
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Duquesne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Dae Dae Grant 8 19.0 2.9 2.1 0.5 0.1 39.3% (42-107) 31.7% (20-63)
Jimmy Clark III 8 17.0 3.6 3.9 2.1 0.1 46.4% (51-110) 33.3% (15-45)
Kareem Rozier 8 9.6 2.1 3.4 0.5 0.0 44.8% (26-58) 47.2% (17-36)
Andrei Savrasov 8 8.6 4.9 0.6 1.1 0.6 50.0% (26-52) 43.8% (7-16)
Fousseyni Drame 8 8.5 6.8 1.1 0.5 0.4 65.0% (26-40) 60.0% (6-10)

