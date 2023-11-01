Buy Tickets for Duquesne Dukes Basketball Games
A matchup at home versus the Saint Peter's Peacocks is next on the schedule for the Duquesne Dukes (6-2), on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Duquesne games
Duquesne's next matchup information
- Opponent: Saint Peter's Peacocks
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Duquesne players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Dae Dae Grant
|8
|19.0
|2.9
|2.1
|0.5
|0.1
|39.3% (42-107)
|31.7% (20-63)
|Jimmy Clark III
|8
|17.0
|3.6
|3.9
|2.1
|0.1
|46.4% (51-110)
|33.3% (15-45)
|Kareem Rozier
|8
|9.6
|2.1
|3.4
|0.5
|0.0
|44.8% (26-58)
|47.2% (17-36)
|Andrei Savrasov
|8
|8.6
|4.9
|0.6
|1.1
|0.6
|50.0% (26-52)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Fousseyni Drame
|8
|8.5
|6.8
|1.1
|0.5
|0.4
|65.0% (26-40)
|60.0% (6-10)
