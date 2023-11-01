Can we count on Dylan Cozens lighting the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Dylan Cozens score a goal against the Flyers?

Cozens stats and insights

Cozens has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Cozens averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

