The Buffalo Sabres, Dylan Cozens among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. If you're considering a wager on Cozens against the Flyers, we have plenty of info to help.

Dylan Cozens vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Cozens Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Cozens has averaged 15:58 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In three of nine games this season, Cozens has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of nine games this year, Cozens has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In three of nine games this season, Cozens has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Cozens has an implied probability of 54.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Cozens has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cozens Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 7 Points 0 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

