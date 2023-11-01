Don't be a fickle fan of the Eastern Washington Eagles. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Additional details, along with updated team stats, can be found below.

Eastern Washington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Cedric Coward 7 12.0 5.9 1.9 0.9 0.1 Casey Jones 7 11.1 2.4 1.7 1.3 0.3 LeJuan Watts 7 9.9 5.9 1.7 1.1 0.3 Jake Kyman 7 9.7 3.0 1.4 0.3 0.3 Ethan Price 7 9.6 4.1 2.3 0.6 0.3 Dane Erikstrup 7 7.6 1.6 1.4 0.0 0.3 Mason Williams 7 4.7 1.3 1.3 0.1 0.0 Sebastian Hartmann 7 3.6 1.3 1.1 0.3 0.1 Ellis Magnuson 7 2.4 1.6 3.9 0.9 0.0 Andre Mulibea 4 3.3 3.5 1.3 0.3 0.0

Eastern Washington season stats

Eastern Washington has only one win (1-6) this season.

The Eagles are 1-0 at home and 0-6 on the road this year.

Eastern Washington hasn't secured a victory this season versus a D1 opponent.

This year, the Eagles have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Eastern Washington's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Eastern Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 9 Air Force A 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Portland Bible H 9:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Washington A 9:00 PM Thu, Dec 28 Portland State H 9:00 PM

