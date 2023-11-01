A matchup at the Air Force Falcons is up next for the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-6), on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Eastern Washington games

Eastern Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Air Force Falcons

Air Force Falcons Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena

Clune Arena Broadcast: MW Network

Top Eastern Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Cedric Coward 7 12.0 5.9 1.9 0.9 0.1 46.4% (32-69) 28.6% (8-28) Casey Jones 7 11.1 2.4 1.7 1.3 0.3 47.8% (22-46) 23.1% (3-13) LeJuan Watts 7 9.9 5.9 1.7 1.1 0.3 81.6% (31-38) 66.7% (4-6) Jake Kyman 7 9.7 3.0 1.4 0.3 0.3 42.4% (25-59) 43.6% (17-39) Ethan Price 7 9.6 4.1 2.3 0.6 0.3 40.0% (24-60) 27.6% (8-29)

