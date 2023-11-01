Will Elias Lindholm Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 1?
Can we expect Elias Lindholm scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Lindholm stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Lindholm has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
