Can we expect Elias Lindholm scoring a goal when the Calgary Flames take on the Dallas Stars at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Elias Lindholm score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Lindholm stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Lindholm has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

