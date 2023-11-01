Elias Lindholm will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Calgary Flames meet the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome. Prop bets for Lindholm in that upcoming Flames-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Elias Lindholm vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Lindholm Season Stats Insights

Lindholm has averaged 21:02 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Lindholm has twice scored a goal in a game this year in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of nine games this year, Lindholm has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Lindholm has an assist in three of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Lindholm has an implied probability of 59.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lindholm going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Lindholm Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 9 Games 3 6 Points 4 2 Goals 3 4 Assists 1

