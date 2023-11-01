When you're cheering on Fairleigh Dickinson during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Knights' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Fairleigh Dickinson Knights jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Fairleigh Dickinson team leaders

Want to buy Ansley Almonor's jersey? Or another Fairleigh Dickinson player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ansley Almonor 8 17.4 5.1 1.3 0.5 0.5 Sean Moore 8 12.6 7.8 2.0 1.3 0.1 Jo'el Emanuel 8 11.6 5.8 1.9 0.8 0.1 DeVante Jamison 7 10.9 3.1 5.1 1.9 0.1 Joe Munden Jr. 6 10.3 3.8 2.0 1.3 0.5 Terrence Brown 8 7.0 1.5 1.3 1.5 0.4 Heru Bligen 8 5.6 2.9 1.0 0.4 0.1 Jameel Morris 8 4.5 0.6 0.6 0.8 0.0 Brayden Reynolds 8 3.6 2.0 2.6 0.9 0.0 Davin Francis 5 4.2 1.4 0.2 0.4 0.2

Fairleigh Dickinson season stats

Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-4 on the season so far.

The Knights are unbeaten at home (3-0) and 1-3 on the road, while going 0-1 in neutral-site games this year.

On November 15, Fairleigh Dickinson captured its best win of the season, a 71-70 victory over the Saint Peter's Peacocks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 259) in the RPI rankings.

This year, the Knights have not played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fairleigh Dickinson's remaining schedule includes one game versus Top 25 squads.

Looking to bet on the Knights? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games

Check out the Knights in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Fordham A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 NJIT A 3:30 PM Fri, Dec 8 Manhattan A 7:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Columbia H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Fairfield H 7:00 PM

Check out the Knights this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.