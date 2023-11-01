Buy Tickets for Fairleigh Dickinson Knights Basketball Games
The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) will next be in action on the road against the Manhattan Jaspers, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games
Fairleigh Dickinson's next matchup information
- Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers
- Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Draddy Gymnasium
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Fairleigh Dickinson players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ansley Almonor
|10
|15.1
|5.5
|1.3
|0.5
|0.4
|38.9% (51-131)
|35.5% (27-76)
|Sean Moore
|10
|11.7
|7.6
|1.7
|1.2
|0.1
|44.6% (41-92)
|35.1% (13-37)
|Jo'el Emanuel
|10
|10.8
|5.8
|1.7
|0.7
|0.2
|55.7% (39-70)
|38.1% (8-21)
|DeVante Jamison
|9
|10.8
|3.2
|4.8
|1.7
|0.2
|43.6% (34-78)
|37.9% (11-29)
|Joe Munden Jr.
|8
|11.3
|3.3
|1.8
|1.5
|0.4
|38.0% (27-71)
|32.4% (12-37)
