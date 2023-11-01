The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (5-5) will next be in action on the road against the Manhattan Jaspers, on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Fairleigh Dickinson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Fri, Dec 8 Manhattan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Columbia H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Fairfield H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Illinois A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Merrimack A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Le Moyne H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Chicago State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Stonehill H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 15 Saint Francis (PA) A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 19 Stonehill A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 Cent. Conn. St. H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Sacred Heart H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 LIU H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Wagner H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Cent. Conn. St. A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Fairleigh Dickinson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Manhattan Jaspers
  • Day/Time: December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Draddy Gymnasium
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Fairleigh Dickinson's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Fairleigh Dickinson players

Shop for Fairleigh Dickinson gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ansley Almonor 10 15.1 5.5 1.3 0.5 0.4 38.9% (51-131) 35.5% (27-76)
Sean Moore 10 11.7 7.6 1.7 1.2 0.1 44.6% (41-92) 35.1% (13-37)
Jo'el Emanuel 10 10.8 5.8 1.7 0.7 0.2 55.7% (39-70) 38.1% (8-21)
DeVante Jamison 9 10.8 3.2 4.8 1.7 0.2 43.6% (34-78) 37.9% (11-29)
Joe Munden Jr. 8 11.3 3.3 1.8 1.5 0.4 38.0% (27-71) 32.4% (12-37)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.