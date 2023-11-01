Flyers vs. Sabres November 1 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
When the Philadelphia Flyers face the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Travis Konecny and Rasmus Dahlin will be among the most exciting players to watch.
Flyers vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Pick 'Em
- Total: 6.5
- TV: TNT,Max,MSG-B
Flyers Players to Watch
- Konecny has been a major player for Philadelphia this season, collecting 11 points in nine games.
- Sean Couturier has picked up eight points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.
- Travis Sanheim's total of eight points is via one goal and seven assists.
- Felix Sandstrom (0-0-0) has a zero goals against average and a .000% save percentage (68th in league).
Sabres Players to Watch
- Dahlin's two goals and seven assists in nine matchups give him nine points on the season.
- Jeff Skinner's nine points this season, including five goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.
- This season, Dylan Cozens has three goals and four assists, for a season point total of seven.
- In the crease, Buffalo's Eric Comrie is 1-1-0 this season, amassing 64 saves and allowing six goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (24th in the league).
Flyers vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Flyers Rank
|Flyers AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|13th
|3.33
|Goals Scored
|3
|18th
|16th
|3.11
|Goals Allowed
|3
|12th
|10th
|32.7
|Shots
|30.1
|20th
|4th
|28
|Shots Allowed
|30.1
|16th
|25th
|12.5%
|Power Play %
|10.71%
|29th
|18th
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|89.19%
|6th
