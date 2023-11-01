When the Philadelphia Flyers face the Buffalo Sabres at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday (the puck drops at 7:00 PM ET), Travis Konecny and Rasmus Dahlin will be among the most exciting players to watch.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Flyers vs. Sabres Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Flyers Players to Watch

Konecny has been a major player for Philadelphia this season, collecting 11 points in nine games.

Sean Couturier has picked up eight points (0.9 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Travis Sanheim's total of eight points is via one goal and seven assists.

Felix Sandstrom (0-0-0) has a zero goals against average and a .000% save percentage (68th in league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Sabres Players to Watch

Dahlin's two goals and seven assists in nine matchups give him nine points on the season.

Jeff Skinner's nine points this season, including five goals and four assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Buffalo.

This season, Dylan Cozens has three goals and four assists, for a season point total of seven.

In the crease, Buffalo's Eric Comrie is 1-1-0 this season, amassing 64 saves and allowing six goals (2.4 goals against average) with a .914 save percentage (24th in the league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 13th 3.33 Goals Scored 3 18th 16th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3 12th 10th 32.7 Shots 30.1 20th 4th 28 Shots Allowed 30.1 16th 25th 12.5% Power Play % 10.71% 29th 18th 76% Penalty Kill % 89.19% 6th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.