Fordham team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Japhet Medor 6 14.2 2.0 3.2 1.3 0.8 Joshua Rivera 6 10.5 5.2 0.7 0.3 0.2 Elijah Gray 6 8.5 4.8 0.8 0.5 0.2 Abdou Tsimbila 5 8.2 8.6 0.2 0.6 1.8 Will Richardson 5 8.0 1.6 1.4 0.6 0.0 Kyle Rose 6 5.5 3.5 1.3 1.3 0.7 Antrell Charlton 6 5.2 4.3 2.2 1.5 0.0 Jahmere Tripp 6 5.0 1.2 0.2 0.7 0.0 Angel Montas 5 4.4 1.6 0.2 0.2 0.2 Romad Dean 6 3.3 2.2 0.2 0.7 0.2

Fordham season stats

Fordham has a 3-3 record on the season so far.

On November 17 versus the Norfolk State Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 262) in the RPI, Fordham claimed its signature win of the season, a 77-64 victory at a neutral site.

This season, the Rams haven't played a game versus a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Fordham has no games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Fordham games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Thu, Nov 30 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 3 Tulane H 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 NJIT H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 North Texas N 11:30 AM Sat, Dec 16 St. John's A 3:30 PM

