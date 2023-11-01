With a record of 4-5, the Fordham Rams' next game is versus the North Texas Mean Green, starting at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to catch the Fordham Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Fordham games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Fordham's next matchup information

Opponent: North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Location: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Fordham's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Fordham players

Shop for Fordham gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Japhet Medor 9 11.6 1.9 3.1 1.4 0.6 33.8% (27-80) 35.9% (14-39) Joshua Rivera 9 11.1 4.9 0.9 0.3 0.2 48.8% (42-86) 33.3% (6-18) Abdou Tsimbila 8 10.3 9.0 0.4 0.4 2.6 69.8% (30-43) - Elijah Gray 9 8.9 4.3 1.1 0.4 0.2 48.3% (29-60) 36.8% (7-19) Will Richardson 8 9.9 1.6 1.5 1.0 0.0 32.9% (23-70) 27.3% (9-33)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.