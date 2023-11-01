With a record of 4-5, the Fordham Rams' next game is versus the North Texas Mean Green, starting at 11:30 AM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Fordham games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 North Texas N 11:30 AM
Sat, Dec 16 St. John's A 3:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Cent. Conn. St. H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Columbia H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 George Washington A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 La Salle H 12:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Saint Bonaventure A 2:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Davidson H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Loyola Chicago H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Duquesne A 12:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Richmond H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Louis A 2:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 VCU H 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Saint Bonaventure H 7:00 PM

Fordham's next matchup information

  • Opponent: North Texas Mean Green
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: Barclays Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Fordham players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Japhet Medor 9 11.6 1.9 3.1 1.4 0.6 33.8% (27-80) 35.9% (14-39)
Joshua Rivera 9 11.1 4.9 0.9 0.3 0.2 48.8% (42-86) 33.3% (6-18)
Abdou Tsimbila 8 10.3 9.0 0.4 0.4 2.6 69.8% (30-43) -
Elijah Gray 9 8.9 4.3 1.1 0.4 0.2 48.3% (29-60) 36.8% (7-19)
Will Richardson 8 9.9 1.6 1.5 1.0 0.0 32.9% (23-70) 27.3% (9-33)

