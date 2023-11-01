When you're rooting for Fresno State during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Get more details, along with the Bulldogs' recent numbers and trends, in the article below.

Fresno State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Isaiah Hill 6 15.0 3.0 6.3 1.5 0.3 Donavan Yap 6 12.3 1.7 2.3 0.2 0.0 Xavier Dusell 6 9.8 3.0 1.2 1.7 0.2 Eduardo Andre 6 8.8 5.8 0.2 1.3 1.0 Jalen Weaver 6 7.3 1.5 0.7 0.5 0.0 Enoch Boakye 6 7.2 8.5 0.3 0.5 0.5 Leo Colimerio 6 6.3 5.5 1.7 0.7 0.3 Isaac Tavares 5 4.4 1.4 0.2 1.0 0.0 Isaiah Pope 4 4.5 2.0 0.3 1.0 0.0 Pierre Geneste Jr. 2 1.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Fresno State season stats

Fresno State has three wins so far this season (3-3).

The Bulldogs have a 2-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Fresno State took down the No. 299-ranked (according to the RPI) New Mexico State Aggies, 81-76 in overtime, on November 21, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Bulldogs have played one game this season against Top 25 teams. That has led to a winless record of 0-1 in those contests.

There are three games versus Top 25 teams remaining on Fresno State's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Fresno State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 BYU N 9:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Idaho State H 10:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Pacific H 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 CSU Bakersfield H 10:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Portland State H 10:00 PM

