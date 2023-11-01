Buy Tickets for Fresno State Bulldogs Basketball Games
Next up for the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-4) is a game at home versus the Pacific Tigers, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Fresno State games
Fresno State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Pacific Tigers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Save Mart Center
- Broadcast: MW Network
Top Fresno State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Isaiah Hill
|8
|14.1
|3.1
|5.9
|1.4
|0.3
|43.7% (38-87)
|34.1% (14-41)
|Donavan Yap
|8
|10.5
|1.6
|2.6
|0.1
|0.0
|43.9% (25-57)
|47.8% (11-23)
|Eduardo Andre
|8
|9.4
|6.1
|0.6
|1.1
|0.8
|69.0% (29-42)
|-
|Xavier Dusell
|8
|9.1
|2.6
|0.9
|1.3
|0.1
|38.3% (23-60)
|38.6% (17-44)
|Jalen Weaver
|8
|7.4
|1.5
|0.8
|0.6
|0.0
|47.2% (25-53)
|29.4% (5-17)
