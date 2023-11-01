Do you live and breathe all things George Washington? Then take off that BBQ-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and caps -- to show your pride in the Revolutionaries. For additional details, including updated team stats, keep reading.

George Washington team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG James Bishop 7 20.9 3.1 5.1 0.9 0.3 Maximus Edwards 7 16.7 8.1 1.7 1.9 0.3 Garrett Johnson 7 15.0 7.0 1.1 1.0 0.6 Darren Buchanan Jr. 7 13.4 5.4 1.3 1.1 0.6 Trey Autry 7 5.4 2.9 0.6 0.4 0.3 Benny Schroder 7 5.1 2.9 0.3 0.1 0.0 Jacoi Hutchinson 7 3.9 2.4 1.7 0.9 0.1 Babatunde Akingbola 7 3.0 4.4 0.0 0.9 2.7 Laziz Talipov 1 3.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 Luke Cronin 1 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

George Washington season stats

George Washington is 6-1 on the season so far.

George Washington notched its signature win of the season on November 24, when it secured a 99-94 overtime victory over the Ohio Bobcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 219) in the RPI.

The Revolutionaries have had no games versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season.

There are 24 games left on George Washington's schedule in 2023-24, and none are versus teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming George Washington games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 South Carolina A 7:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 Navy H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Coppin State H 6:00 PM Tue, Dec 12 Bowie State H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Alcorn State H 2:00 PM

