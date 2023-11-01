Currently 7-2, the George Washington Revolutionaries' next matchup is at home versus the Coppin State Eagles, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming George Washington games

George Washington's next matchup information

Opponent: Coppin State Eagles

Coppin State Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center

Charles E. Smith Athletic Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top George Washington players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% James Bishop 9 19.8 3.1 4.9 0.7 0.2 44.6% (58-130) 38.6% (17-44) Maximus Edwards 9 14.4 7.7 1.6 1.4 0.2 45.0% (49-109) 42.9% (21-49) Darren Buchanan Jr. 9 14.0 5.4 1.4 1.0 0.6 58.9% (43-73) 20.0% (1-5) Garrett Johnson 9 13.7 7.1 1.2 1.0 0.7 46.0% (40-87) 42.6% (20-47) Trey Autry 9 6.6 2.9 0.8 0.4 0.2 36.4% (20-55) 28.9% (13-45)

