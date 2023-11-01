If you're a huge fan of Georgetown, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other Hoyas apparel. For more details, keep reading.

Georgetown team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jayden Epps 7 18.4 2.1 4.4 0.3 0.6 Dontrez Styles 7 16.1 7.0 0.9 0.1 0.9 Supreme Cook 7 11.3 8.6 0.4 1.1 0.7 Jay Heath 7 10.1 3.6 3.3 0.4 0.0 Rowan Brumbaugh 6 10.7 3.0 2.7 1.5 0.0 Wayne Bristol Jr. 7 6.1 4.4 1.1 1.6 0.9 Drew Fielder 7 3.7 5.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 Ismael Massoud 1 9.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 4.0 Cam Bacote 6 1.2 0.7 1.7 0.3 0.0 Ryan Mutombo 7 0.7 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0

Georgetown season stats

Georgetown has five wins so far this season (5-2).

The Hoyas have a 5-1 record at home and a 0-1 record on the road.

Against the Merrimack Warriors on November 29, Georgetown captured its best win of the season, which was a 69-67 home victory.

The Hoyas have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Georgetown's 23 remaining games, seven are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Georgetown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 TCU H 5:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Syracuse H 11:30 AM Tue, Dec 12 Coppin State H 8:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Notre Dame A 2:15 PM Tue, Dec 19 Butler A 6:30 PM

