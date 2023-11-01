A matchup at home versus the Syracuse Orange is next on the schedule for the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 11:30 AM ET.

If you're looking to see the Georgetown Hoyas in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Georgetown games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Georgetown's next matchup information

Opponent: Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Location: Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena Broadcast: FOX

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Georgetown's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Georgetown players

Shop for Georgetown gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jayden Epps 8 19.1 2.4 4.5 0.4 0.6 48.1% (50-104) 46.2% (24-52) Dontrez Styles 8 16.4 6.9 0.8 0.3 0.9 46.3% (44-95) 39.5% (15-38) Supreme Cook 8 10.9 8.1 0.4 1.0 0.6 65.2% (30-46) - Jay Heath 8 10.1 3.4 3.1 0.4 0.0 41.8% (28-67) 42.9% (15-35) Rowan Brumbaugh 7 9.4 2.7 2.7 1.3 0.0 40.4% (21-52) 28.0% (7-25)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.