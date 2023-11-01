A matchup at home versus the Syracuse Orange is next on the schedule for the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3), on Saturday, December 9 at 11:30 AM ET.

Upcoming Georgetown games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Syracuse H 11:30 AM
Tue, Dec 12 Coppin State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Notre Dame A 2:15 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Butler A 6:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Marquette A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Creighton H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 DePaul H 12:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Seton Hall H 6:30 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Xavier A 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Butler H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Providence A 12:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Marquette H 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Seton Hall A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 UConn H 12:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Creighton A 8:30 PM

Georgetown's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Syracuse Orange
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Location: Capital One Arena
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Georgetown players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jayden Epps 8 19.1 2.4 4.5 0.4 0.6 48.1% (50-104) 46.2% (24-52)
Dontrez Styles 8 16.4 6.9 0.8 0.3 0.9 46.3% (44-95) 39.5% (15-38)
Supreme Cook 8 10.9 8.1 0.4 1.0 0.6 65.2% (30-46) -
Jay Heath 8 10.1 3.4 3.1 0.4 0.0 41.8% (28-67) 42.9% (15-35)
Rowan Brumbaugh 7 9.4 2.7 2.7 1.3 0.0 40.4% (21-52) 28.0% (7-25)

