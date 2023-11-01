It's not enough to simply be a fan of Gonzaga. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Gonzaga team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Anton Watson 6 15.7 8.8 2.5 1.0 0.5 Nolan Hickman 6 13.5 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.3 Graham Ike 6 13.3 7.7 1.3 1.3 0.5 Ryan Nembhard 6 13.0 3.5 5.3 1.3 0.0 Braden Huff 6 11.5 4.8 0.5 0.0 0.2 Dusty Stromer 6 5.7 4.7 1.0 0.7 0.2 Ben Gregg 6 4.5 4.5 0.3 1.2 0.7 Jun Seok Yeo 6 2.7 1.5 0.7 0.0 0.2 Luka Krajnovic 4 2.5 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.0 Colby Brooks 1 4.0 7.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Gonzaga season stats

Gonzaga is 5-1 so far this season.

Gonzaga registered its signature win of the season on November 23, when it secured a 69-65 victory over the UCLA Bruins, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 245) in the RPI.

The Bulldogs have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet picked up a win.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Gonzaga has two games remaining against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 USC N 10:00 PM Tue, Dec 5 UAPB H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Washington A 11:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Mississippi Valley State H 9:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 UConn H 10:00 PM

