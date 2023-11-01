A matchup at the Washington Huskies is on deck for the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga's next matchup information

Opponent: Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Gonzaga's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Gonzaga players

Shop for Gonzaga gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Anton Watson 8 14.8 8.1 2.5 1.1 0.5 62.2% (51-82) 46.2% (6-13) Graham Ike 8 13.9 8.1 1.4 1.1 0.5 57.1% (44-77) 40.0% (4-10) Nolan Hickman 8 13.0 2.3 2.6 1.3 0.4 46.6% (41-88) 35.1% (13-37) Braden Huff 8 12.5 4.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 65.1% (41-63) 52.6% (10-19) Ryan Nembhard 8 12.5 3.8 5.6 1.0 0.1 40.2% (39-97) 22.2% (6-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.