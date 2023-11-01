A matchup at the Washington Huskies is on deck for the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Gonzaga games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Washington A 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Dec 11 Mississippi Valley State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 15 UConn H 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Jackson State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 San Diego State H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Pepperdine H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 San Diego H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Pepperdine A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 San Diego A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 San Francisco H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Pacific A 10:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Loyola Marymount H 11:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Portland H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Kentucky A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 15 Loyola Marymount A 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Gonzaga's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Washington Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Gonzaga's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Gonzaga players

Shop for Gonzaga gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Anton Watson 8 14.8 8.1 2.5 1.1 0.5 62.2% (51-82) 46.2% (6-13)
Graham Ike 8 13.9 8.1 1.4 1.1 0.5 57.1% (44-77) 40.0% (4-10)
Nolan Hickman 8 13.0 2.3 2.6 1.3 0.4 46.6% (41-88) 35.1% (13-37)
Braden Huff 8 12.5 4.8 0.4 0.0 0.5 65.1% (41-63) 52.6% (10-19)
Ryan Nembhard 8 12.5 3.8 5.6 1.0 0.1 40.2% (39-97) 22.2% (6-27)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.