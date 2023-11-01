Buy Tickets for Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball Games
A matchup at the Washington Huskies is on deck for the Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-1), on Saturday, December 9 at 11:00 PM ET.
Upcoming Gonzaga games
Gonzaga's next matchup information
- Opponent: Washington Huskies
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
- Broadcast: ESPN2
Top Gonzaga players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Anton Watson
|8
|14.8
|8.1
|2.5
|1.1
|0.5
|62.2% (51-82)
|46.2% (6-13)
|Graham Ike
|8
|13.9
|8.1
|1.4
|1.1
|0.5
|57.1% (44-77)
|40.0% (4-10)
|Nolan Hickman
|8
|13.0
|2.3
|2.6
|1.3
|0.4
|46.6% (41-88)
|35.1% (13-37)
|Braden Huff
|8
|12.5
|4.8
|0.4
|0.0
|0.5
|65.1% (41-63)
|52.6% (10-19)
|Ryan Nembhard
|8
|12.5
|3.8
|5.6
|1.0
|0.1
|40.2% (39-97)
|22.2% (6-27)
