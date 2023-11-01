Green Bay (4-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Upcoming Green Bay games

Green Bay's next matchup information

Opponent: Western Illinois Leathernecks

Western Illinois Leathernecks Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Resch Center

Resch Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Green Bay players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Noah Reynolds 9 17.7 4.6 5.3 0.4 0.4 48.1% (64-133) 20.6% (7-34) Elijah Jones 9 9.4 7.4 0.7 0.7 0.7 58.9% (33-56) 54.5% (6-11) Rich Byhre 9 6.9 3.1 0.9 0.1 0.1 44.2% (23-52) 36.6% (15-41) Foster Wonders 7 8.4 2.0 0.4 0.0 0.0 38.0% (19-50) 41.0% (16-39) Marcus Hall 9 5.1 3.6 0.7 0.3 0.2 45.2% (14-31) 25.0% (4-16)

