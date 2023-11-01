Can we expect Henri Jokiharju finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

Jokiharju is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

