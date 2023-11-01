Can we expect Henri Jokiharju finding the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jokiharju stats and insights

  • Jokiharju is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Jokiharju has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.