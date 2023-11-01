On deck for the Howard Bison (3-5) is a game away versus the Pennsylvania Quakers, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

Upcoming Howard games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Pennsylvania A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Regent H 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Jackson State N 12:00 AM
Sun, Dec 17 Texas Southern N 6:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 La Salle A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Yale H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 North Carolina Central A 12:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 South Carolina State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Norfolk State H 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Morgan State A 4:30 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Coppin State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Hampton N 4:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Delaware State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 North Carolina Central H 4:00 PM

Howard's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Palestra
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Howard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Bryce Harris 8 16.0 6.5 0.8 0.8 1.3 60.2% (50-83) 21.4% (3-14)
Marcus Dockery 8 11.6 2.6 1.9 0.6 0.0 36.8% (32-87) 32.1% (18-56)
Seth Towns 5 17.8 7.6 1.6 1.2 0.4 40.3% (25-62) 46.9% (15-32)
Shy Odom 8 9.9 5.3 2.8 1.0 0.9 38.9% (28-72) 25.0% (3-12)
Joshua Strong 8 6.4 1.6 1.3 0.0 0.0 48.4% (15-31) 52.6% (10-19)

