On deck for the Howard Bison (3-5) is a game away versus the Pennsylvania Quakers, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11.

Upcoming Howard games

Howard's next matchup information

Opponent: Pennsylvania Quakers

Pennsylvania Quakers Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Palestra

Palestra Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Howard players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bryce Harris 8 16.0 6.5 0.8 0.8 1.3 60.2% (50-83) 21.4% (3-14) Marcus Dockery 8 11.6 2.6 1.9 0.6 0.0 36.8% (32-87) 32.1% (18-56) Seth Towns 5 17.8 7.6 1.6 1.2 0.4 40.3% (25-62) 46.9% (15-32) Shy Odom 8 9.9 5.3 2.8 1.0 0.9 38.9% (28-72) 25.0% (3-12) Joshua Strong 8 6.4 1.6 1.3 0.0 0.0 48.4% (15-31) 52.6% (10-19)

