Will Jacob Bryson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 1?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Bryson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jacob Bryson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bryson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In one of 59 games last season, Bryson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- Bryson produced no points on the power play last season.
- Bryson averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.7%.
Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
- The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Sabres vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
