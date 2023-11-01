The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jacob Bryson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob Bryson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bryson 2022-23 stats and insights

In one of 59 games last season, Bryson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

Bryson produced no points on the power play last season.

Bryson averaged 0.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 276 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

