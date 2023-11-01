Should you wager on Jeff Skinner to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jeff Skinner score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Skinner stats and insights

In four of nine games this season, Skinner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Skinner has scored one goal on the power play.

Skinner averages 3.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.