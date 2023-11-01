The Buffalo Sabres, Jeff Skinner among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Skinner available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jeff Skinner vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Skinner Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Skinner has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Skinner has scored a goal in four of nine games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of nine games this year, Skinner has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Skinner has an assist in three of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Skinner has an implied probability of 58.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Skinner having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Skinner Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 16th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 9 Games 3 9 Points 2 5 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.