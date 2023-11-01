The Philadelphia Flyers, including Joel Farabee, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Farabee are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Joel Farabee vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee has averaged 15:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

In four of nine games this season, Farabee has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in six of nine games this season, Farabee has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Farabee has had an assist twice this year in nine games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Farabee has an implied probability of 47.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Farabee has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres have conceded 27 goals in total (three per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 3 6 Points 4 4 Goals 2 2 Assists 2

