For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET, is Jonathan Huberdeau a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jonathan Huberdeau score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Huberdeau stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Huberdeau has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Huberdeau has picked up one assist on the power play.

Huberdeau averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

ESPN+ and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.