Jonathan Huberdeau will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Calgary Flames face the Dallas Stars at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a bet on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau has averaged 17:01 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -10).

In two of nine games this season, Huberdeau has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In four of nine games this year, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Huberdeau has had an assist twice this season in nine games played, including multiple assists on one occasion.

The implied probability that Huberdeau goes over his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 17 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 9 Games 3 5 Points 4 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 4

