Will Jordan Greenway score a goal when the Buffalo Sabres take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jordan Greenway score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Greenway stats and insights

Greenway has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Greenway has no points on the power play.

Greenway averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers are conceding 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.3 hits and 15.9 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSG-B

TNT, Max, and MSG-B Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

