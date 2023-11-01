Just because you're sitting on the sofa watching the La Salle game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Explorers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be found below.

La Salle team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jhamir Brickus 7 17.9 3.4 4.4 1.9 0.1 Khalil Brantley 7 17.6 5.1 4.0 0.7 0.3 Anwar Gill 7 13.0 3.6 3.6 1.0 0.1 Daeshon Shepherd 7 9.7 6.0 0.6 0.7 0.4 Rokas Jocius 7 7.0 6.9 0.4 0.3 0.9 Andres Marrero 7 5.6 1.4 0.7 0.4 0.3 Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi 7 4.1 2.4 0.4 0.7 0.6 Ryan Zan 7 1.6 1.6 0.0 0.3 0.3 Lucas Mercandino 3 1.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 James Joseph 1 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

La Salle season stats

This season, La Salle has won five games so far (5-2).

The Explorers are 5-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year.

When La Salle took down the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 229 in the RPI, on November 7 by a score of 67-61, it was its best victory of the season so far.

The Explorers, in one game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 this season, own a record of 0-1.

La Salle has 23 games left in the regular season, including one against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming La Salle games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Wed, Dec 6 Loyola (MD) H 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Lafayette A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Rosemont H 2:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 Howard H 2:00 PM

