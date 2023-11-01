Buy Tickets for La Salle Explorers Basketball Games
A game at the Lafayette Leopards is coming up for the La Salle Explorers (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.
Upcoming La Salle games
La Salle's next matchup information
- Opponent: Lafayette Leopards
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Kirby Sports Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top La Salle players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Khalil Brantley
|9
|17.1
|5.2
|3.6
|0.8
|0.3
|40.2% (51-127)
|31.1% (14-45)
|Jhamir Brickus
|9
|15.8
|3.2
|5.0
|1.4
|0.1
|47.4% (45-95)
|46.2% (18-39)
|Anwar Gill
|9
|13.2
|4.1
|3.8
|1.2
|0.1
|44.5% (49-110)
|20.7% (6-29)
|Daeshon Shepherd
|9
|10.1
|6.6
|0.6
|0.8
|0.7
|48.6% (35-72)
|23.3% (7-30)
|Rokas Jocius
|9
|7.4
|6.4
|0.6
|0.2
|0.8
|51.7% (31-60)
|0.0% (0-3)
