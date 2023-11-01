A game at the Lafayette Leopards is coming up for the La Salle Explorers (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming La Salle games

La Salle's next matchup information

Opponent: Lafayette Leopards

Lafayette Leopards Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kirby Sports Center

Kirby Sports Center Broadcast: ESPN+

Top La Salle players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Khalil Brantley 9 17.1 5.2 3.6 0.8 0.3 40.2% (51-127) 31.1% (14-45) Jhamir Brickus 9 15.8 3.2 5.0 1.4 0.1 47.4% (45-95) 46.2% (18-39) Anwar Gill 9 13.2 4.1 3.8 1.2 0.1 44.5% (49-110) 20.7% (6-29) Daeshon Shepherd 9 10.1 6.6 0.6 0.8 0.7 48.6% (35-72) 23.3% (7-30) Rokas Jocius 9 7.4 6.4 0.6 0.2 0.8 51.7% (31-60) 0.0% (0-3)

