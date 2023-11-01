A game at the Lafayette Leopards is coming up for the La Salle Explorers (7-2), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming La Salle games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Lafayette A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Miami (FL) A 12:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Rosemont H 2:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Howard H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 George Mason H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Fordham A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 UMass A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 VCU H 12:30 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Saint Joseph's (PA) A 4:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Dayton H 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 George Washington A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Rhode Island A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Saint Joseph's (PA) H 12:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Saint Louis H 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Richmond A 2:00 PM

La Salle's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lafayette Leopards
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kirby Sports Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top La Salle players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Khalil Brantley 9 17.1 5.2 3.6 0.8 0.3 40.2% (51-127) 31.1% (14-45)
Jhamir Brickus 9 15.8 3.2 5.0 1.4 0.1 47.4% (45-95) 46.2% (18-39)
Anwar Gill 9 13.2 4.1 3.8 1.2 0.1 44.5% (49-110) 20.7% (6-29)
Daeshon Shepherd 9 10.1 6.6 0.6 0.8 0.7 48.6% (35-72) 23.3% (7-30)
Rokas Jocius 9 7.4 6.4 0.6 0.2 0.8 51.7% (31-60) 0.0% (0-3)

