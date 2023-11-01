Buy Tickets for Lafayette Leopards Basketball Games
On deck for the Lafayette Leopards (1-9) is a game at home versus the La Salle Explorers, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Lafayette games
Lafayette's next matchup information
- Opponent: La Salle Explorers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Kirby Sports Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Lafayette players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Eric Sondberg
|10
|10.6
|4.2
|1.0
|0.5
|0.2
|47.3% (35-74)
|49.0% (25-51)
|Kyle Jenkins
|10
|9.0
|4.5
|1.7
|1.0
|0.4
|44.7% (34-76)
|26.3% (10-38)
|Justin Vander Baan
|10
|8.9
|4.3
|1.5
|0.1
|2.1
|38.9% (37-95)
|16.7% (4-24)
|Devin Hines
|10
|8.1
|3.9
|1.6
|0.8
|0.0
|34.4% (31-90)
|30.0% (12-40)
|Chris Rubayo
|10
|5.7
|2.7
|0.9
|0.5
|1.0
|46.7% (21-45)
|33.3% (2-6)
