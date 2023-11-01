On deck for the Lafayette Leopards (1-9) is a game at home versus the La Salle Explorers, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Lafayette's next matchup information

Opponent: La Salle Explorers

La Salle Explorers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Kirby Sports Center

Kirby Sports Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Lafayette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Eric Sondberg 10 10.6 4.2 1.0 0.5 0.2 47.3% (35-74) 49.0% (25-51) Kyle Jenkins 10 9.0 4.5 1.7 1.0 0.4 44.7% (34-76) 26.3% (10-38) Justin Vander Baan 10 8.9 4.3 1.5 0.1 2.1 38.9% (37-95) 16.7% (4-24) Devin Hines 10 8.1 3.9 1.6 0.8 0.0 34.4% (31-90) 30.0% (12-40) Chris Rubayo 10 5.7 2.7 0.9 0.5 1.0 46.7% (21-45) 33.3% (2-6)

