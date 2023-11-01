Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Le Moyne Dolphins! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Luke Sutherland 8 13.4 3.0 1.3 0.4 0.8 Kaiyem Cleary 6 13.0 6.2 1.3 1.3 0.2 Darrick Jones Jr. 8 9.1 2.0 0.6 0.5 0.1 Ocypher Owens 8 8.6 4.0 1.3 0.6 1.9 Isaiah Salter 8 7.6 1.9 2.0 2.1 0.0 Nathan McClure 8 7.1 3.3 1.4 1.5 0.3 Mike Depersia 8 6.6 4.3 4.4 2.5 0.0 AJ Dancier 6 6.5 3.0 1.8 0.8 0.0 Trent Mosquera 8 4.9 2.1 1.9 0.5 0.6 Kaelin Thomas 4 3.0 0.8 0.5 0.0 0.0

Le Moyne season stats

Le Moyne is 3-5 on the season so far.

The Dolphins are unbeaten at home (2-0) and 1-5 on the road this year.

When Le Moyne beat the CSU Northridge Matadors, who are ranked No. 278 in the RPI, on November 21 by a score of 80-70, it was its signature win of the season thus far.

The Dolphins, in one game against Top 25 teams this season, have posted a record of 0-1.

There are 22 games remaining on Le Moyne's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tue, Dec 5 Army A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Binghamton A 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Houghton H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Penn State A 7:00 PM

