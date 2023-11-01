The Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) will next play on the road against the Binghamton Bearcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Binghamton A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Dartmouth H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Houghton H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Penn State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Fairfield A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Fairleigh Dickinson A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Merrimack H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Sacred Heart H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Cent. Conn. St. A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 21 Saint Francis (PA) H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 LIU H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Wagner A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Sacred Heart A 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Stonehill A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Merrimack A 3:00 PM

Le Moyne's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Binghamton Bearcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Binghamton University Events Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Le Moyne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Luke Sutherland 9 13.8 3.1 1.1 0.3 0.8 44.0% (40-91) 40.4% (19-47)
Kaiyem Cleary 7 12.3 5.6 1.1 1.1 0.1 43.5% (30-69) 29.6% (8-27)
Ocypher Owens 9 9.0 4.4 1.1 0.7 1.8 47.9% (34-71) 35.7% (5-14)
Darrick Jones Jr. 9 8.1 1.8 0.7 0.6 0.1 38.2% (21-55) 33.3% (10-30)
Isaiah Salter 9 6.8 1.9 2.1 2.2 0.0 35.0% (21-60) 33.3% (13-39)

