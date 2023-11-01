The Le Moyne Dolphins (3-6) will next play on the road against the Binghamton Bearcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Le Moyne games

Le Moyne's next matchup information

Opponent: Binghamton Bearcats

Binghamton Bearcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Binghamton University Events Center

Binghamton University Events Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Le Moyne players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Luke Sutherland 9 13.8 3.1 1.1 0.3 0.8 44.0% (40-91) 40.4% (19-47) Kaiyem Cleary 7 12.3 5.6 1.1 1.1 0.1 43.5% (30-69) 29.6% (8-27) Ocypher Owens 9 9.0 4.4 1.1 0.7 1.8 47.9% (34-71) 35.7% (5-14) Darrick Jones Jr. 9 8.1 1.8 0.7 0.6 0.1 38.2% (21-55) 33.3% (10-30) Isaiah Salter 9 6.8 1.9 2.1 2.2 0.0 35.0% (21-60) 33.3% (13-39)

