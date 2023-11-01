It's not enough to simply be a fan of Lehigh. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Mountain Hawks by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, caps, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Keith Higgins Jr. 7 16.9 4.7 2.0 1.7 0.4 Tyler Whitney-Sidney 7 12.0 3.0 1.9 1.6 0.0 Dominic Parolin 7 11.3 6.7 2.1 0.7 0.3 Bube Momah 7 6.7 4.1 0.9 0.7 1.1 Jalin Sinclair 7 6.7 1.7 3.1 1.0 0.0 Nasir Whitlock 7 4.6 1.1 0.3 0.3 0.0 Cam Gillus 6 5.0 1.5 1.2 1.0 0.0 Joshua Ingram 7 3.4 2.6 0.6 0.4 0.0 Burke Chebuhar 7 2.4 1.9 0.6 0.1 0.1 JT Tan 7 1.4 1.9 0.6 0.4 0.3

Lehigh season stats

Lehigh has just one win (1-6) this season.

The Mountain Hawks have one home win this year (1-2) and are 0-4 on the road.

Lehigh hasn't picked up a victory this season versus a Division 1 opponent.

The Mountain Hawks are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

In terms of the AP's Top 25, Lehigh has no games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Lehigh games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 UMBC A 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Cairn H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Boston College A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Marist A 2:00 PM Wed, Jan 3 American A 7:00 PM

