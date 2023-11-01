Next up for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-7) is a game at home versus the Cairn University Highlanders, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to see the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Lehigh games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cairn H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Boston College A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Marist A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 American A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Loyola (MD) A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Bucknell H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Holy Cross H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Navy A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 American H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 22 Colgate A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Holy Cross A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Navy H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Boston University A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Army H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 10 Lafayette H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Lehigh's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cairn University Highlanders
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Stabler Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Lehigh's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Lehigh players

Shop for Lehigh gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Keith Higgins Jr. 8 17.0 4.5 2.0 1.9 0.5 43.4% (53-122) 35.2% (19-54)
Tyler Whitney-Sidney 8 13.5 3.5 1.6 1.5 0.0 46.5% (40-86) 37.0% (10-27)
Dominic Parolin 8 10.4 6.0 2.0 0.6 0.3 41.3% (33-80) 23.1% (6-26)
Bube Momah 8 8.1 4.5 0.8 0.9 1.1 55.0% (22-40) 50.0% (1-2)
Jalin Sinclair 8 7.1 1.8 2.8 0.9 0.0 39.6% (21-53) 29.4% (5-17)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.