Next up for the Lehigh Mountain Hawks (1-7) is a game at home versus the Cairn University Highlanders, starting at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Lehigh games

Lehigh's next matchup information

Opponent: Cairn University Highlanders

Cairn University Highlanders Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stabler Arena

Stabler Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Lehigh players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Keith Higgins Jr. 8 17.0 4.5 2.0 1.9 0.5 43.4% (53-122) 35.2% (19-54) Tyler Whitney-Sidney 8 13.5 3.5 1.6 1.5 0.0 46.5% (40-86) 37.0% (10-27) Dominic Parolin 8 10.4 6.0 2.0 0.6 0.3 41.3% (33-80) 23.1% (6-26) Bube Momah 8 8.1 4.5 0.8 0.9 1.1 55.0% (22-40) 50.0% (1-2) Jalin Sinclair 8 7.1 1.8 2.8 0.9 0.0 39.6% (21-53) 29.4% (5-17)

