Next up for the Long Beach State Beach (6-4) is a game away versus the USC Trojans, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
Upcoming Long Beach State games
Long Beach State's next matchup information
- Opponent: USC Trojans
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Galen Center
- Broadcast: Pac-12 Network
Top Long Beach State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marcus Tsohonis
|9
|17.2
|3.9
|1.9
|1.0
|0.0
|44.8% (60-134)
|31.6% (12-38)
|Jadon Jones
|10
|11.2
|3.0
|1.9
|2.4
|0.8
|39.8% (33-83)
|32.8% (19-58)
|Aboubacar Traore
|10
|11.1
|6.9
|3.8
|1.8
|1.8
|60.6% (43-71)
|0.0% (0-8)
|Lassina Traore
|9
|11.6
|9.8
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|51.1% (46-90)
|-
|AJ George
|10
|8.1
|3.4
|0.9
|0.5
|0.5
|50.8% (31-61)
|25.0% (1-4)
