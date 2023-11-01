Next up for the Long Beach State Beach (6-4) is a game away versus the USC Trojans, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

If you're looking to go to see the Long Beach State Beach in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Long Beach State's next matchup information

Opponent: USC Trojans

USC Trojans Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Galen Center

Galen Center Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Long Beach State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Long Beach State players

Shop for Long Beach State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marcus Tsohonis 9 17.2 3.9 1.9 1.0 0.0 44.8% (60-134) 31.6% (12-38) Jadon Jones 10 11.2 3.0 1.9 2.4 0.8 39.8% (33-83) 32.8% (19-58) Aboubacar Traore 10 11.1 6.9 3.8 1.8 1.8 60.6% (43-71) 0.0% (0-8) Lassina Traore 9 11.6 9.8 0.6 0.7 0.6 51.1% (46-90) - AJ George 10 8.1 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.5 50.8% (31-61) 25.0% (1-4)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.