Next up for the Long Beach State Beach (6-4) is a game away versus the USC Trojans, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Long Beach State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 USC A 4:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Cal State Dominguez Hills H 10:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 CSU Fullerton A 10:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 CSU Northridge H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Cal Poly A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UC Riverside H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 UCSD A 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UCSB A 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Hawaii H 10:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 UC Irvine H 10:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UC Riverside A 4:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 CSU Bakersfield A 10:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 UCSD H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Cal Poly H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 UC Davis A 9:00 PM

Long Beach State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: USC Trojans
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Galen Center
  • Broadcast: Pac-12 Network

Top Long Beach State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Marcus Tsohonis 9 17.2 3.9 1.9 1.0 0.0 44.8% (60-134) 31.6% (12-38)
Jadon Jones 10 11.2 3.0 1.9 2.4 0.8 39.8% (33-83) 32.8% (19-58)
Aboubacar Traore 10 11.1 6.9 3.8 1.8 1.8 60.6% (43-71) 0.0% (0-8)
Lassina Traore 9 11.6 9.8 0.6 0.7 0.6 51.1% (46-90) -
AJ George 10 8.1 3.4 0.9 0.5 0.5 50.8% (31-61) 25.0% (1-4)

